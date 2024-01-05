While the Pistons have struggled to put wins together, they are still looking into a trade for Raptors big man Pascal Siakam.

The Detroit Pistons have been far and away the worst team in the NBA this season. However, the Pistons have become one of the more active buyers on the trade market.

Detroit has been named as one of the strongest landing spots for Toronto Raptors big man Pascal Siakam, via Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Originally the Atlanta Hawks were said to be heavily interested in Siakam. But as Atlanta continues to struggle, it has opened doors for teams – like the Pistons – to pounce.

They aren't alone in their pursuit of Siakam. The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings are said to both be interested in the big man, via Fischer. Still, the fact that the Pistons are so involved in Siakam's trade buzz shows that Detroit is seriously interested in pulling off a trade.

It would be a precarious move in the Piston's situation. They have the worst record in the league at 3-31. Furthermore, Siakam won't come cheap. Detroit is going to have to give up valuable assets, seemingly going against the grain of a rebuilding franchise.

But whatever their intentions are, Siakam would be quite the haul for the Pistons. The power forward has averaged 22.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He would become a focal point of the offense and a big man the Pistons could rely on in the paint.

Detroit doesn't seem headed to the playoffs anytime soon. But the Pistons seem open to adding major talent at the trade deadline in hopes of a quick turnaround. Pascal Siakam has become a player atop the Pistons' wish list.