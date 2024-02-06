The former Heat forward is rumored to welcome a trade back to his old team.

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and a former Miami Heat favorite is rumored to be open to a reunion with his former club.

Los Angeles Clippers forward PJ Tucker would reportedly welcome a move back to the Heat. But there's a catch, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel:

“Tucker, who is looking to find a team wanting to utilize his services right now, would welcome a reunion with the Heat, sources said. However, Miami's financial situation would make pursuing his $11 million contract almost impossible.”

The Clippers have reportedly been shopping Tucker after he fell out of the rotation. If he isn't moved before the deadline, Tucker is not expected to discuss a buyout, which makes sense given his $11 million salary at 38 years old.

After 50 games, the Heat are 26-24 and eighth in the East. They recently acquired guard Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a first-round pick. But Rozier has struggled in his seven games with the Heat, shooting below 33 percent and averaging 11.7 points per game.

The Heat have struggled offensively in general, ranking 22nd in the NBA. The defense, something Tucker has historically helped with in the past, ranks a more respectable 12th, though that is lower than last season's 9th-ranked and the previous season's 5th-ranked defense.

Given the Heat's salary situation – with Jimmy Butler earning more than $45 million this season, while Bam Adebayo makes more than $32 million and Tyler Herro and Rozier combine to earn more than $50 million – Miami will have a difficult time pulling off any sort of deal that brings Tucker in.