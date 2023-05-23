The Houston Rockets appear ready to dig themselves out of a rebuild this offseason and have a list of names they’re interested in ahead of an important summer for the franchise.

Though James Harden is the clear and obvious top free-agent target for the Rockets, Houston is reportedly interested in Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, according to Kelly Iko.

Reaves had a breakout season with the Lakers this year that has only gotten better with his performance in the playoffs. The second-year shooting guard averaged 13 points in the regular season but saw his production go up in the postseason. He scored 17 points a game throughout the playoffs and over 21 a game in LA’s four-game sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets.

Brooks started 73 games for the Grizzlies this season and averaged 14.3 points per contest. He was named second-team All-Defense, but his feuds with Draymond Green and LeBron James supersede his performance on the court, at least in terms of coverage.

Brooks will be easier for the Rockets to corral for a couple of reasons. Austin Reaves is an unrestricted free agent, meaning the Lakers can match any offer that he receives from another team. The Lakers also are reportedly “determined” to keep Reaves.

The Rockets are also rumored to be interested in Cam Johnson and Brook Lopez, among others. After three straight seasons of finishing with a bottom-two record in the NBA, the Rockets seem to want to get back into contention and bring in veteran free agents who can make an impact right away.