There are a lot of rumors floating around about why the Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly refuse to re-sign defensive-minded forward Dillon Brooks.

Brooks is said to want a different offensive role than Memphis placed him in, seemingly tired of being pigeonholed into 3-and-D responsibilities. Fans are accusing the Grizzlies of using Brooks as a shield, allowing him to take the brunt of blame for their first-round exit. There appears to be a consensus conclusion that Brooks antics throughout the season and growing disapproval played at least some part.

However, among the rumored and reported reasons that the Grizzlies don’t want to re-sign Brooks are his contract demands.

Brooks wants to be paid $25 million per year, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne (h/t Cody Mallory of SportsEthos).

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The instant reaction in regard to his desired salary figure is surprise. A ‘clutching of the pearls’ type reaction that usually happens when players who aren’t elite offensive players want what seems to be an exorbitant amount of money.

Interestingly enough though, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green signed a four-year, $99.7 million contract in 2020. With that in mind, Brooks is likely saying that he deserves to be paid as much as the top defender on what’s been the league’s premier team since 2015. To that point, there’s no denying that Brooks is one of the best defenders in the league; the top defender on what could be the next team to takeover in the West.

That said, Green also is a high-quality facilitator. Without at least one other elite skill — passing, shooting, rebounding — it’s difficult to say Brooks should be paid that amount.