Although many believed that the Houston Rockets were ready to make a splash this offseason, not many believed that the guard Jalen Green was going to be a piece of a potential trade package. Rather, many envisioned whichever star the Rockets managed to acquire teaming up with Green, who had become the face of the franchise after Houston selected him with the second overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

However, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Rockets have already “addressed the idea” of including Green “as part of a package for acquiring established star talent.”

The Rockets have long been linked to Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden and Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown. Fischer also has linked Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton to the Rockets.

Frankly, the idea of trading Green for injured stars like Harden or Middleton is a bit uninspiring. Furthermore, though Brown is a more efficient scorer than Green, it isn’t because he has excellent shot-selection or a pure shooting stroke. Green also has nascent passing potential that Brown doesn’t have, though both can have tunnel vision as score-first players.

That said, it’s clear the Rockets feel the need to improve, which is respectable in and of itself.

Following their trade of Harden — a move they made because the player who now wants back in with the Rockets (that being Harden) said they weren’t a good enough team for him to stay — the years of being a perennial playoff contender ended. Houston obviously misses that.

Still, in the words of the late Nipsey Hussle, seeing other people being more successful than you shouldn’t poison your process and make you skip steps, which is exactly what the Rockets are doing.

Maybe it’ll work out for them though.