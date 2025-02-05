The Houston Rockets have ascended into the contending tier of the NBA, and it's thanks in large part to the incredible development from their young core led by Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Jalen Green, just to name a few. But the Rockets could very well cement themselves as a contender for the Larry O'Brien trophy this 2025 if they manage to swing a trade for a star, and dating back to the offseason, they have been setting their sights on one of the Phoenix Suns' stars in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

The Suns mortgaged their future in recent years to bring Durant (and Bradley Beal) in to try and contend for a title and yet they have fallen way short of expectations. Now, it's unclear whether or not they'd be willing to just give up on their contending dreams, especially with Jimmy Butler doing everything short of begging just to be sent away by the Miami Heat, but the Rockets could be a team to swoop in for Durant or Booker if push comes to shove.

As reiterated by The Athletic, the Rockets are “likely to revisit” their interest in Booker prior to this year's trade deadline and they are “contemplating a pursuit of Durant as well”.

The Rockets have plenty of trade assets at their disposal, and they have been ripe for a consolidation trade for quite some time now. Adding someone like Booker or Durant could be the final piece of the championship puzzle for them, although it will be up to the Suns if they will decide to cut their losses and start anew.

Will the Rockets' involvement in Mikal Bridges trade pay off?

While the Rockets themselves did not make any blockbuster moves in the offseason, they managed to insert themselves in the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks' trade involving Mikal Bridges. The Rockets greased the wheels of that trade, as they decided to give the Nets back the first-round picks they relinquished in the James Harden trade of 2021 in exchange for the unprotected picks the Suns surrendered in the Kevin Durant trade of 2023.

The Rockets made this trade with the intention of enticing the Suns to give them one of their star players so they could get their first-round picks back and hit the reset button without worry of surrendering a valuable draft asset. Only time will tell, however, if this will pay off for them.