The Los Angeles Clippers are currently involved in NBA rumors that they are trying to acquire James Harden through a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. While Russell Westbrook takes his time with his own NBA free agency decision, it is uncertain whether or not he would prefer a return to the Clippers after a trade for Harden, reports The Athletic's Law Murray.

“Then there’s the question of Westbrook, as has always been the case since he first landed on LA’s radar after the Lakers traded him to the Utah Jazz in February. Westbrook was a helpful player for the Clippers, and he played with Harden in Oklahoma City and again in Houston. I’m told that Westbrook is unlikely to be a first-wave signing in free agency, and it is uncertain whether or not Westbrook would be interested in a situation where he was on the same team with Harden again due to the on-ball dominance that the trio of Leonard, George and Harden would already undertake.”

On paper, Russell Westbrook returning to the Clippers would not make much sense if they did acquire James Harden. The point stands that Harden on a team with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard would already make three ball-dominant players on the roster; add Westbrook into the mix and that doesn't sound like a recipe for success.

Rumors are that Westbrook is going to take his time with his NBA free agency decision, so a trade for Harden would most likely happen before Westbrook makes any future choice on his next team. If the Clippers do trade for Harden, it will be very interesting to see if Westbrook ultimately decides on a return to Los Angeles or not.