Patrick Beverley recently spoke out about Russell Westbrook’s failed tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, and the former had nothing but good to say about a dude that he considers to be his “brother.” These two have clearly gone a long way since their beefing days. At this point, however, these two could be vying for the same thing as the Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly registered interest in signing either of these two veterans as a free-agent addition.

Beverley has already negotiated a contract buyout with the Orlando Magic following his NBA trade deadline move, and he’s now officially a free agent. Westbrook, on the other hand, seems to be headed in the same direction as well with the Utah Jazz. According to Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times, both have gained significant interest from the Clippers:

“As part of the Clippers’ ongoing roster evaluation, the Clippers have held conversations with buyout candidates such as Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley to gauge whether the goals of the players and teams align. For now, those check-ins appear to be more about diligence than imminence, with the Clippers seen as being patient before a move, if any, materializes. Skepticism remains that any available guard would be seen as an upgrade from the options already on the roster,” Greif wrote.

The Clippers are in dire need of a point guard right now after parting ways with both Reggie Jackson and John Wall at the trade deadline. They did bring in Bones Hyland from the Denver Nuggets, though, and head coach Tyronn Lue seems interested in trying to see if the 22-year-old combo guard can somehow fill this void for LA.

Beverley played four seasons with the Clippers a few years back, so you would think that he could be easily integrated into the lineup. Westbrook, on the other hand, would be a big-name signing for them. Just imagine how the Lakers would look if coach Lue is able to get the best out of Russ with the Clippers.

Be that as it may, it appears that the Clippers aren’t committed to any one player at the moment as they opt to keep their options open.