The Philadelphia 76ers would probably love to find a way to turn James Harden into Jrue Holiday. Just don't expect the Sixers to make it happen. Despite speculation of a three-way trade that would put Jrue Holiday on the Sixers and Harden on the Los Angeles Clippers, no such deal appears to be on the horizon.

The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to flip Holiday after acquiring him from the Milwaukee Bucks as part of the blockbuster Damian Lillard trade. There's not much traction on a possible trade involving Holiday, Harden, the Sixers and the Clippers, according to PHLY's Kyle Neubeck.

The Sixers are one of several teams rumored to be interested in Holiday. The Clippers have been linked to Holiday, as well, since he was traded to the Blazers.

Harden still wants to be traded with Sixers training camp fast approaching. Philadelphia has made it clear that it won't move the star guard unless a suitor meets its asking price. The Clippers might be the only realistic landing spot for Harden, though Los Angeles hasn't been willing to cough up what the Sixers are seeking in a deal.

Harden has one year left on his contract and no choice but to report to Sixers camp.

The Boston Celtics might have the best chance of trading for Holiday. The Miami Heat could be interested in acquiring the veteran. If an Eastern Conference playoff team lands Holiday, it could be viewed as the biggest challenger to the Bucks.

Milwaukee became the favorite to win the 2024 NBA Finals when it traded for Lillard.