There has been little concern surrounding the future of the Miami Heat during the last few years. Whether it be injury troubles or regular season lapses, this franchise perseveres and often inserts itself into the title picture. Team president Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra have earned the complete faith of the fan base due to their uncanny ability to unearth hidden gems and effectively integrate them into their rotation. The 2024-25 campaign feels a bit different, though, mainly because of the contract uncertainty hovering above Jimmy Butler.

The six-time All-Star wing has perpetuated the “Heat Culture” moniker through his clutch play and strong leadership style, but he can become a free agent in the offseason if he declines his $52.4 million player option. Teams might not want to wait until then. though.

“If you talk to people around the league and say, ‘Who’s the next big-name or star-caliber player who gets traded?’ there are at least some eyes on Jimmy Butler,” ESPN's Tim MacMahon said on “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective,” via NBACentral.

Is a Jimmy Butler trade feasible for Heat in 2024-25?

Although Riley has made some blunt comments regarding Butler in the past and is not committing to a contract extension, it is difficult to envision a huge blockbuster being completed midway through the season if the Heat are in firm playoff position. But there is no telling how a rough start can affect management's decision-making process or Butler's disposition.

Contenders surely covet the fierce mentality the 2023 All-NBA Second-Team selection exudes, particularly in the postseason. He elevates his numbers in the big games, averaging 21.3 points on 46.0 percent shooting with 6.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 119 playoff contests (all higher than his regular season averages). He can be the complimentary star an upper echelon squad needs to go the distance.

Durability is an issue, however. Jimmy Butler has not played at least 65 games in a regular season since 2018-19. His frequent absences make it tough for Miami to build momentum and lock down a favorable seed in the Eastern Conference. The team is constantly forced to pluck away and grind through the NBA Play-in Tournament. That should not be a sustainable formula for success.

The Heat have accepted Butler's spotty health because of his postseason availability and excellence, but he was sidelined in the 2024 playoffs. Riley and company must determine if they are willing to gamble on a 35-year-old's body in the long-term. If they are not, the phone will be ringing at a high volume.