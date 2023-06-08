The Golden State Warriors' goal is to compete for championships as long as Stephen Curry remains among the best players in the world. Once the 35-year-old finally ages out of his extended prime, though, re-setting his team's expectations for title contention, it's virtually guaranteed the greatest player in franchise history will finish his storied career wearing blue and gold.

Can the same be said for the pair of teammates who helped Curry usher in the Warriors' dynasty? Not quite.

Draymond Green's immediate future with the Warriors seems secure, but his preseason punch to Jordan Poole last October colors his relationship with the organization—especially amid Bob Myers' exit. Klay Thompson isn't going anywhere anytime soon, either, though could theoretically seek greener financial pastures after 2023-24 if the Dubs balk at his desired salary in extension or free agency negotiations over the next 12-plus months.

Regardless, the futures of Green and Thompson are inextricably tied to Curry's wishes—and he reportedly wants Golden State's iconic Big Three to remain intact for “at least one more season.”

“I think the most likely scenario is that the Warriors keep most of this together for at least one more season,” Tim Kawakami of The Athletic wrote in a recent Warriors mailbag. “That’s what Curry wants. His opinion sort of matters.”

That tidbit comes as no surprise.

Every Dubs power-broker—from Curry, to Green, to Thompson, to Steve Kerr—insisted after they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the playoffs that the dynasty wasn't over. Golden State still believes it can behind a core of Curry, Green and Thompson, with stalwarts like Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II alongside them.

The question the Warriors must answer this summer is how they fill out the rotation around that foundational quintet before next season. It won't be easy. The new CBA further restricts Golden State's team-building measures in free agency, and owner Joe Lacob surely wants to chip away at a total payroll (luxury tax included) projected well over $400 million. Jordan Poole's trade value has never been lower, either.

Tough as it may be for them to level up in the Western Conference with a splashy offseason addition, though, the Dubs are still set to begin 2023-24 in an enviable position—with legends like Curry, Green and Thompson continuing to lead the way.