The Phoenix Suns, after much anticipation, finally pulled the trigger on the trade that sent Deandre Ayton out of town. But instead of getting yet another All-Star to help their push for the franchise's first championship, the Suns traded away Ayton to flesh out their depth, receiving Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson in return.

While Nurkic figures to be the most important piece the Suns received from the Ayton deal, Allen, the sharpshooter the team acquired from the Milwaukee Bucks, should also play a huge role for the team — perhaps even filling a starter role for the squad. Even then, there are plenty of question marks regarding Allen. Allen isn't particularly adept on the defensive end, and he has a considerable history of dirty play, most notably his tripping shenanigans back when he was still at Duke.

However, according to Duane Rankin of AZ Central, the Suns weren't dissuaded at all by Grayson Allen's reputation as a “dirty player”. Per Rankin, this reputation didn't give the Suns cause to “pause” the trade.

Allen seems to have toned down his dirty antics, even though he may never be able to shake off his notoriety for tripping and shoving people mid-air. Every seemingly untoward play of his on the basketball court will seem dirty to the opposition, most notably when the newest Suns shooting guard got into a bit of a tussle with Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan in December of last year. That was when Allen shoved DeRozan straight onto the floor, prompting the six-time All-Star to take exception.

Going back to two seasons ago, Grayson Allen threw Bulls guard Alex Caruso onto the hardwood while he was in mid-air. Caruso ended up breaking his wrist on the play, sending the Bulls into eventual tailspin.

The Suns will be in need of players who are willing to do the dirty work for Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, so Allen should slot right in as not only a floor spacer, but also as a tenacious guard who's not afraid to be a magnet for opponents' vitriol.