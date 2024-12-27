Although the NBA still has time until the annual trade deadline, rumors continue to heat up. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is the NBA star getting the most trade chatter. Based on reports, Butler has been recently linked to the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets. The rumors surrounding Butler are only going to continue to heat up. However, like Butler, another name teams reportedly keep tabs on is Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as the trade deadline looms.

Like most players, Antetokounmpo wants what's best for him and his career. That means if the Bucks see another season go up in smoke, Antetokounmpo might pressure Milwaukee to make moves to either build a legitimate contender around him or move him to a team he can win a championship with. That's a situation the Bucks want to avoid since Antetokounmpo is arguably the greatest player in the franchise's history.

Regardless, one Western Conference team is waiting in the wings for a disgruntled superstar to become available. The Houston Rockets, who have come out of the gates swinging under Ime Udoka, have a plethora of draft picks and assets that could make a trade for a star, just like Antetokounmpo.

Could Giannis Antetokounmpo join the Rockets?

If Antetokounmpo made it clear that he wants to join Houston, here's a realistic trade package that Milwaukee should expect in return:

Houston gets : Giannis Antetokounmpo

: Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee gets: Steven Adams, Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr., Jae'Sean Tate, Cam Whitmore, 2025 first-round pick (via Houston), 2027 first-round pick (via Phoenix), 2028 first-round pick (via Houston)

If the Bucks were to trade Antetokounmpo, they should expect a haul in return. Anything less than three first-round picks is a non-starter, and getting back multiple young, promising prospects should also be the expectation for Milwaukee.

However, opposing teams might not want to accept the idea that Antetokounmpo is available. The only way the Bucks will trade Antetokounmpo is if the superstar demands it. Milwaukee recently won the NBA Cup and has gone 6-4 in its last ten games, and it is turning things around after a rough start to the season.

The Bucks' early-season turnaround might be a step in the right direction, especially if they want to win a title this year. If it leads to Antetokounmpo winning another championship with Milwaukee, the chances of his demanding a trade will become non-existent. However, everything could change if the Bucks don't make a deep playoff run this year.