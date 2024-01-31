Ime Udoka wants the Rockets to win right now

The Houston Rockets are currently 22-24, and they sit a half game out of the last play-in spot in the Western Conference, but the team is reportedly pursuing star players ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline in an attempt to win now, according to The Athletic.

It might surprise some, but the Rockets have big aspirations this year and they plan to be buyers. The Rockets have been a bit inconsistent this year, as they have gotten wins against quality teams like the Denver Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks, but have also lost to teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls.

Ime Udoka is in his first year coaching the Rockets, and he is reportedly frustrated with the inconsistencies of the roster, which is somewhat in limbo between rebuilding and contending. Ime Udoka's desire is for the Rockets to fast-track the current plan, and he has held that perspective since he was hired in April, according to The Athletic.

The Rockets have a good amount of young talent and draft assets to make moves. So while Houston is not the first team that sticks out when it comes to making a potential splash ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, there is a willingness there and assets to get a big move done. Everything is on the table in terms of potential moves to acquire high-end talent to help the team win right away, according to The Athletic.

After taking a step up from being one of the worst teams in the NBA last year, the Rockets seem ready and willing to make a big move ahead of this year's deadline.