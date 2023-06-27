The Los Angeles Clippers know that building a contending team around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George is a race against time. In fact, there have been rumblings about a potential pivot from the Clippers, with George's name even reportedly landing on the trade block. But it definitely seems like the Clippers will be riding out the 213 era in LA — with others potentially making way instead in the front office's bid to improve the team.

With there being plenty of midsized contracts on the Clippers' books, the team, apart from Leonard and George, are very much ripe for a trade. In particular, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, one name to watch out for in the trade market is Norman Powell. Powell is reportedly “considered available” for trade, although how available he truly is remains to be seen.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Clippers' interest in trading away Powell is certainly interesting. Powell has missed his fair share of games, but he is one of the most dangerous weapons off the bench in the entire NBA, and he is a valuable insurance option for when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George need to miss games.

During the 2023 NBA playoffs, Norman Powell also showed out for the Clippers, averaging 21.8 points on efficient shooting splits during a five-game series defeat against the Phoenix Suns. Given Powell's positive contributions, not to mention his acceptable enough contract (three years, $59.7 million left on his deal), he should draw plenty of interest on the trade market. But it may be in the Clippers' best interest to keep him, prioritizing trading away the likes of Eric Gordon, Marcus Morris Sr., or maybe even Robert Covington instead.