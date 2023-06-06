There is a new big plot to dominate NBA discourse for at least the next few days following a bombshell report that Kyrie Irving is urging the Dallas Mavericks to kick the tires on the possibility of acquiring LeBron James via trade and form a Big Three in Texas with Luka Doncic. This seems to be a dream the Mavs had already thought about when they tried to go all out and trade for Irving.

It appears that the decision to get Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets last February was made by the Mavs in large part because they see him as a useful bait to attract big stars to come and play in Dallas. At 38 years old, LeBron James can't offer several years of service, but he definitely can still be a valuable asset for an NBA title contender.

Via Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Indeed, on the day Dallas acquired Irving, a high-ranking member of the organization told The Dallas Morning News that along with envisioning him as a strong fit alongside Doncic, the Mavericks admired Irving’s proven track record of attracting star teammates, Exhibit A being his wooing of Kevin Durant from Golden State to Brooklyn.

LeBron James isn't the only superstar Irving and the Mavs can target, but the Los Angeles Lakers forward is the one with whom the point guard won an NBA championship back during their days in Cleveland Cavaliers uniform.

It's also worth nothing that Kyrie Irving's current contract will expire in the summer when he is set to hit unrestricted free agency.