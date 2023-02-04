Kyrie Irving incited chaos a week before the NBA trade deadline. The Luka Doncic solo act known as the Dallas Mavericks were immediately listed as one of his potential suitors.

The basketball fit feels tantalizing. Irving has already shown the ability to play off superstar small forwards in both LeBron James and Kevin Durant. His off-ball ability makes their on-court chemistry seem feasible while also having on-ball skills that can take serious pressure off of Luka Doncic.

But the question marks are potentially just as worrisome, which has the Mavs “hesitating” on going all-in to acquire Kyrie Irving via trade according to The Athletic’s Tim Cato:

“Dallas’ first question is whether Irving would be willing to commit to the franchise for longer than this season. Then, the team must contemplate whether it would be interested in committing to him.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Mavs, Nets

RUMOR: The real reason Mavs are interested in Kyrie Irving trade

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker, Suns, Nets, trade

Perfect offer Suns must make Nets after Kyrie Irving’s trade request

Jedd Pagaduan ·

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Lakers, Nets, trade

RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers refuse to include in potential Kyrie Irving trade

Jedd Pagaduan ·

“Some members of the team’s front office have hesitation that Irving would be a compatible long-term locker room fit for Doncic given their drastically different off-court personas, several team sources tell The Athletic, all of them granted anonymity so that they could speak freely. It’s one of many factors the team is considering that will inform how these discussions go and whether they actually have any merit.”

The Mavs’ level of Kyrie Irving pursuit will ultimately depend on the price tag that comes with him in any trade. The team can push the eject button by not re-signing him in the offseason if things don’t work out. But that would be a risky proposition if Dallas needs to give up some of their limited trade assets.