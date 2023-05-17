Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Golden State Warriors are beginning an offseason that is filled with questions for the organization. Following their NBA Playoffs exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most pressing questions is who will be on the roster to start next season. As of right now, there is a lot of trade interest in Jonathan Kuminga around the league, reports ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

Kuminga had a disappointing postseason, as he did not see as much playing time as he would have expected. After showing flashes of elite production in the regular season, he fell out of the rotation until the Warriors were ultimately eliminated.

Over 67 games in the regular season, Kuminga averaged 9.9 points and 3.4 rebounds on 52.5% shooting. More importantly, he was dominant near the rim on both ends, and has the ability to guard any position on the floor. Not to mention, Kuminga is still only 20 years old.

The postseason saw his averages dip mightily, averaging 3.4 points in 6.1 minutes of playing time over 10 appearances. Many Warriors fans were unsure why he fell out of the rotation, although it is too late to speculate now that the season is over. If a majority of Warriors fans had their say, Kuminga would be back next year.

Unfortunately for Jonathan Kuminga, his future in the NBA will be put on the back burner by the Warriors organization this offseason. Bigger priorities like Bob Myers’ contract, what to do with Steve Kerr, and what to do with Jordan Poole will be the first items on the agenda. However, it would be no surprise if Kuminga was traded by the Warriors at some point this summer.