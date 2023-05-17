The Golden State Warriors’ disappointing first round exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers has led to speculation about the team’s future, especially including controversial forward Draymond Green.

Green averaged 9.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists during the Warriors’ postseason run, a performance that was tempered by Jordan Poole’s 10.1 points per game. Many wondered whether Green’s preseason punch of the Warriors’ unofficial “third Splash Brother” could lead to the Warriors moving on from the former Michigan State star, but Head Coach Steve Kerr appeared to squash the rumors.

“He knows that he had a great season this year from a basketball perspective, but he knows that also he compromised things by what happened back in October,” Kerr said of Green. “And so part of him coming back next year has to be about rebuilding some of that trust and respect that he’s earned here for a long period of time. One thing I love about Draymond is he’s always brutally honest, and he can take that sort of critique because he knows it’s the truth.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’m thankful he put that out there that way.”@Money23Green tells @stephenasmith how he felt about Steve Kerr’s sentiments about him returning. pic.twitter.com/HPGtAxtzgx — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 17, 2023

The Warriors have the 19th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and could be looking for more size up front to counteract Western Conference rivals Denver and Los Angeles.