The Chicago Bulls could be on the cusp of a full-blown rebuild in light of trade rumors surrounding Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. Amid the Bulls' disappointing start to the 2024-25 campaign, 8-12, losers of two of their last five games, Chicago could be less than two months away from trading the two pillars of the franchise and two of its prospects in 2022's 18th overall pick, Dalen Terry, and 2023's second-round pick, Julian Philips, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

A meeting between LaVine and Vucevic's respective representatives could initiate a blockbuster deal into motion, per The Stein Line.

Sources say Chicago will huddle with the representation for both LaVine and Vucevic in December about the Bulls' approach to this February's deadline. Representatives for other veterans on the Bulls' roster are monitoring possibilities, too, to steer their clients to contending situations,” Fischer writes. “To take on any Chicago player earning a significant salary, more than one rival team told The Stein Line that they would be seeking former first-round pick Dalen Terry and recent second-round selection Julian Phillips as part of any package.”

One NBA scout complimented Terry for his playmaking abilities and Phillips for his outside touch, especially in catch-and-shoot situations. The Bulls could include both prospects as a packaged deal along with one of their highest-paid salaries between Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

“He's got some playmaking, he's got some length, he's starting to hit 3s,” one Western Conference scout said of Terry, who's up to 36.4% from beyond the arc. Said the scout of Philips: “He gets to his spots. Defensively, he can really switch. He's shown a lot of improvement in catch-and-shoots. He's more patient, especially in transition.”

Bulls' biggest early disappointment in 2024-25

While Bulls point guard LaMelo Ball gave blunt advice to his brother LiAngelo Ball, the Bulls could be weeks away from punting the 2024-25 campaign. They're 4-6 in their last ten games and trailing the Hawks in tenth place in the Eastern Conference standings. After trading away All-Defensive First Team guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey, many expected it to be a move that would yield positive results.

However, Giddey is struggling in his new surroundings. He's averaging 12.1 points on 44.1% shooting, a drop in his scoring numbers compared to last season (12.3 points on 47.5%). There also may not be a worse defender than Giddey among NBA starters. However, it is still early enough for Giddey to change his season.