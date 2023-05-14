A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Golden State Warriors may have already fallen this season, but you can be sure that the curtain has not been drawn on this dynasty just yet. It was a forgettable campaign for the defending champs, no doubt, but they now head to the offseason with a lot of optimism for what they expect to be a bounce-back campaign in 2023-24.

That’s obviously easier said than done, though. For starters, the Warriors have a handful of key personnel decisions to make this summer. Front and center are the extensions of Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, who for the most part, are expected to be amenable to more team-friendly deals in order to extend their respective contracts with the Dubs.

The Warriors, however, are facing one major dilemma. According to ESPN’s NBA insider Ramona Shelburne, Golden State is in danger of losing its president of basketball operations and general manager Bob Myers, whose current contract runs out in June:

“‘That’s the one thing that could f— this all up,’ one source close to the situation said after Friday’s elimination game.

“During the season, sources say Warriors owner Joe Lacob presented multiple contract extension offers that would make Myers one of the league’s highest-paid executives, even offering him an option to take time off if he preferred. But Myers, sources say, genuinely doesn’t know what he wants to do, and talks have been tabled for some time,” Shelburne wrote in her report.

This doesn’t sound very encouraging for the Warriors. Stephen Curry and the rest of this team’s core is the most integral reason behind this team’s success. To some extent, the same can be said of coach Steve Kerr. However, you cannot undermine the role Myers has played behind the scenes as the architect of this dynasty. It goes without saying that losing him would be a significant blow for Golden State and their hopes for a fifth championship.