Jimmy Butler seems to want a trade out of Miami, and he has several teams on his list where he'd want to go. The Golden State Warriors was one of those teams on his list, and it seems like the two parties have a mutual interest in each other, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“The Warriors inquired about Butler's availability before sending Thompson to the Mavs and before agreeing to free agency deals with Melton, Buddy Hield, and Kyle Anderson, sources said. The Heat held no interest in discussing Butler in trade talks, which is why nothing ever materialized,” Siegel wrote. “With Butler reportedly being open to a Warriors trade, this is once again something for Golden State to ponder.

“Perhaps the most notable piece of intel in connection to Golden State is that whispers between league circles suggest interest is still mutual. Butler would welcome a trade to the Warriors, and the Dubs would be thrilled to add the veteran All-Star next to Curry and Draymond Green. However, getting to roughly $50 million in outgoing salary would need to involve the Warriors giving up several valuable pieces.”

Though the two teams may have interest, the trade may be complicated due to Butler's contract and how much money the Warriors can take on. That means the Warriors will have to send out higher contracts, which means somebody like Andrew Wiggins may be in the deal. Nonetheless, if the Warriors want Butler, they'll do what they have to so they can get him.

Can the Warriors get a Jimmy Butler trade done?

The Warriors have been trying to add a third star to their team since Klay Thompson left them in free agency. Two players that they inquired about were Paul George and Lauri Markkanen but they were not able to make a deal happen. With Jimmy Butler open to a trade and both having mutual interest, there's a chance it could happen.

If a trade was to happen, there's no doubt what Butler can bring to the Warriors for the rest of the season, but will the team be willing to give him a contract extension, similar to what he wanted in Miami? One of the reasons Butler has requested a trade was because he didn't get a contract extension during the offseason, which may have left a sour taste in his mouth.

Butler is 35 years old, and it probably wouldn't be in a team's best interest to give him a long-term extension.