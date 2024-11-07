The Los Angeles Clippers still have faint title aspirations if their superstar Kawhi Leonard is able to get healthy, and are looking to stay afloat in the crowded Western Conference playoff picture in the meantime. Wednesday evening saw the return of Paul George to face his former team after joining the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Clippers lost George in free agency this summer instead of trading him earlier last season, and some were wondering why Los Angeles chose to let him go for nothing.

Now, more light is being shed on why the Clippers don't regret turning down trade offers from teams like the Golden State Warriors, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“Had the Clippers agreed to do the deal, with the most likely scenario being Golden State sending Andrew Wiggins, Chris Paul, Moses Moody and a first-round pick their way in exchange for George, then team sources say the second-apron luxury tax penalties that would have come with it would have put the total cost at approximately $110 million,” reported Amick. “The Clippers had serious interest in Warriors fourth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga and would have likely done the deal if he was included along with the first-round pick, but team sources say he was never truly available.”

The Warriors are indeed high on youngster Jonathan Kuminga as the future at the small forward position for the team.

Did the Clippers make the right move?

Losing your second best player (and arguably most reliable player) in free agency for nothing is obviously never the ideal scenario, but there is something to be said about the financial aspect of why the Clippers ultimately chose to turn down the Warriors' offer, as well as the fact that they weren't getting what they were evidently asking for.

The Clippers made some nice signings on the margins in free agency this year, including bringing back wing Nicolas Batum as well as former NBA Finals starter Derrick Jones Jr.

James Harden has been able to turn back the clock at least somewhat in the meantime while he waits for Leonard to return, but that injury situation is murky as usual, making it unclear when or even if their best player will be back in the lineup anytime soon.

In any case, the Clippers will next take the floor on the road vs the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday evening. That game is slated to tip off at 10:00 PM ET.