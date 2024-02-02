Has Jonathan Kuminga has made himself untouchable in the last few weeks?

There are a lot of whispers around the Golden State Warriors ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline. While some are likely true, it seems like the Jonathan Kuminga trade rumors are not.

“The emergence of bouncy swingman Jonathan Kuminga in Golden State has certainly made the former lottery pick off limits in any Warriors deal, sources said,” Yahoo! Sports Jake Fischer reported on Friday. “Kuminga was considered available prior to the NBA Draft and during free agency, when the Pacers were one of several teams to show serious interest as part of their power forward pursuit that ended in Pascal Siakam.”

ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel is hearing similar chatter, although he is not reporting that Kuminga is completely “off limits.”

“While all options are on the table for the Warriors at this point, the front office and ownership have no interest in trading away third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga, sources said,” Siegel wrote on Tuesday.

The Warriors currently sit in 12th place in the Western Conference — two games out in the loss column of the final play-in spot — ahead of the NBA trade deadline. So, the team needs to shake things up and could be a major player at the deadline.

However, the Jonathan Kuminga trade rumors now seem dead as the third-year wing becomes a valuable piece of the Golden State rotation. Despite being seventh on the team in minutes per game (24.3), he is the third-leading scorer (14.9) and fifth-leading rebounder (4.5). The 6-foot-8 forward has also scored over 20 points in his last seven games and is averaging 25.1 points during that stretch.

If the Warriors truly aren’t interested in making a Kuminga trade, it may now make sense to find some other deals that will free up more minutes for the budding 21-year-old star.