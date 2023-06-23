The Golden State Warriors clearly have grown tired of the proverb, “let the kids play,” and appear to be going all in on building a veteran core who can lead them back into championship contention next season.

Trading Jordan Poole for Chris Paul strongly supports the notion that the front office is trying to shift focus away from young players in favor of seasoned leadership. A new trade rumor revolving around one particular fledgling adds even more credence to this presumed change in organizational philosophy.

Golden State “held serious conversations with Indiana about trading Jonathan Kuminga, the No. 7 pick in the 2021 draft, for a package centered around the No. 7 pick on Thursday,” according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although potentially acquiring No. 7 from the Indiana Pacers, who ultimately sent it to the Washington Wizards at the 2023 NBA Draft, does poke holes in the theory that the Warriors are desperately trying to move away from the Bay Area youth movement, it is still somewhat of an indictment on the current crop of young role players. Kuminga's development has not accelerated like the team had hoped. He could use a fresh start in a place not overshadowed by perennial championship aspirations.

It seems to be working for center James Wiseman, who earned a more substantial role after being dealt to the Detroit Pistons in February. Kuminga's near-10 points on 52.5 percent shooting from the field in almost 21 minutes per game are solid, but he likely has a better chance of truly breaking out in a different situation.

Fans can only speculate what Golden State intended do with the Pacers' pick had a trade materialized at the NBA Draft, but this franchise is plowing through the offseason with one goal in mind. Keep the dynasty alive. An essential mission that requires tough decisions to be made.