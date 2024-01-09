The Golden State Warriors don't seem to welcome the idea of trading Jonathan Kuminga

Talks of drama continue to be associated with the Golden State Warriors this year. From their losing record to Draymond Green's suspension and reports of player frustration, fans are left to wonder what has become of the team that once put fear among the rest of the league. The latest report of locker room turmoil includes Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga has been making headlines recently because of a supposed rift with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. It all stems from last Thursday's loss to the Denver Nuggets. Midway through the third quarter, Kuminga was benched and didn't return to the floor for the rest of the game.

Considering Kuminga's promotion to the starting unit with Green unavailable, it came as a surprise to those watching why the forward wasn't able to close out the game.

Now, amid all trade rumors, it seems that Golden State still has hope in their current lineup. The Warriors are known to be resistant to the idea of trading Kuminga, as per NBA correspondent Marc Stein. This recent development may build on a recent statement by Kerr saying that he's spoken to the forward about the issue.

Kuminga's impact for the Warriors

Kuminga has been a key player for the Warriors this season. Averaging 12.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, Kuminga provides a two-way presence that has been essential in making sure the Warriors' depleted (and undersized) frontline continues to compete every game.

However, with a 17-19 record, Golden State still has work to do to climb up the Western Conference standings. If the team does intend to keep Jonathan Kuminga, then it may be a sign that his rift with Kerr is not as serious as plenty make it out to be.