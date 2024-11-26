The Golden State Warriors were recently mentioned as a possible trade suitor for Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams. NBA insider Jake Fischer made the link between Williams and the Warriors, via Bleacher Report.

“One name that would be fascinating, that I know his team is more willing than ever to discuss him in a trade, and if you're looking at names that would potentially be someone who you could grow and develop a little bit… Is there an opportunity for you to look at someone like Patrick Williams in Chicago?”

Williams has been mentioned in trade rumors. He is still only 23 years old and could be a fit in Golden State. Williams has dealt with injury trouble, but he features a high ceiling. Through 15 games during the 2024-25 season, Williams has averaged 9.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per outing.

He has played at the NBA level since the 2020-21 season. Williams could make a big impact for a contending team.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have struggled in recent action but are playing well overall. Golden State's expectations from around the NBA world were not especially high heading into the 2024-25 season. Yet, the Warriors hold a stellar 12-5 record as of this story's writing.

Adding Williams would provide depth and versatility at the forward positions. The Warriors will likely look to add before the NBA trade deadline as long as they continue to play at a high level.

The Bulls are probably going to trade important players away, as they are just 7-11 so far. Zach LaVine will likely be mentioned in trade rumors once again, something that has become a trend in recent seasons. Patrick Williams will draw interest from teams around the NBA given his age and potential, though.

Perhaps a Warriors-Bulls trade will come to fruition. However, Golden State could have competition for a possible deal.