Warriors rumors may reveal the team's plans for Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner (February 8) and the Golden State Warriors are heavily involved in rumors. There's been buzz the organization may move on from Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. However, the latest rumors are suggesting the exact opposite.

Despite struggling throughout much of this season, the Warriors reportedly don't want to trade Thompson or Green, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN. Considering how many championships the franchise has won with those two and Stephen Curry, it makes sense why the front office is reluctant to let them go.

“The Golden State Warriors have no interest in moving Draymond Green or Klay Thompson before the trade deadline.”

With that said, Windhorst suggests two other names that could be involved in a trade to potentially improve the Warriors lineup. The ESPN insider claims both Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins could be on the trade block ahead of the deadline.

“Speaking on ‘SportsCenter,' Windhorst added the Warriors could look into trading Chris Paul, who is on an expiring contract, or Andrew Wiggins, who has had a difficult season with the team.”

Golden State may very well still believe they can win a championship this season. There have been multiple reports claiming the Warriors have no plans trading either Klay Thompson or Draymond Green, which is something ClutchPoints' very own Brett Siegel discussed a couple of weeks ago.

“The Warriors want to, and expect to, win this season. What their record says right now has no impact on how this team plays moving forward. This is why the front office is operating with the mindset that Curry is their only untouchable in trade talks, something The Athletic's Shams Charania recently alluded to.”

So, maybe the Warriors make a move ahead of the trade deadline. But based on the latest rumors and reports, it looks like Thompson and Green will remain in Golden State. The rumor mill will buzz loudly in the coming days as teams around the league will discuss potential trade scenarios ahead of the deadline.