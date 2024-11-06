The Denver Nuggets are reportedly keeping a close watch on guard Lonnie Walker IV, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, who shared the update on the “Denver Nuggets Podcast.” Stein noted that the Nuggets are among a select few teams actively monitoring Walker, who recently signed with Zalgiris Kaunas in the EuroLeague after a stint with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2023-24 NBA season.

“I was told that Denver is a team to watch. The Nuggets are monitoring this,” Stein said. “Now all the Nuggets can do is offer a minimum; they’d also have to create the roster space to do it… but the Nuggets were mentioned to me along with the Celtics at this point as the two teams most closely monitoring Walker and would like to bring him back.”

While Denver and the Boston Celtics both have an interest in Walker, the potential acquisition presents financial challenges. Walker was initially signed by the Celtics on a one-year deal in August, but the team ultimately waived him to avoid luxury tax penalties that would have exceeded $10 million. For Denver, any move to acquire Walker would require a minimum contract offer and additional maneuvering to create the necessary roster space, a hurdle that may complicate the prospect.

“In the Celtics’ case, I think the Celtics would’ve loved to have him, but they’re gonna have to create more flexibility in terms of luxury tax, and that’s something obviously Denver has to think about as well,” Stein continued. “I think we’re gonna see Walker back in the NBA this season at some point.”

Nuggets looking to potentially add Lonnie Walker IV to bolster their bench depth

Walker, who last played in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets, posted averages of 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game over 58 appearances, shooting an efficient 42.3% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc. The 25-year-old's skill set, especially his shooting touch, could be a valuable addition for a Nuggets team looking to strengthen its bench depth. Denver lost two notable guards in recent seasons, with Bruce Brown signing with the Indiana Pacers before being traded to the Toronto Raptors, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leaving to join the Orlando Magic this past offseason.

Despite transitioning to EuroLeague play, Walker’s youth and recent performances in the NBA keep him on the radar of multiple teams in need of an experienced scoring guard. Known for his impactful play with the Los Angeles Lakers during their 2023 playoff run, Walker scored 15 points in a critical fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors, becoming the first Laker since Kobe Bryant to deliver such a performance in a playoff fourth quarter.

As the Nuggets eye another deep postseason run, the addition of Walker could offer a much-needed scoring option off the bench. However, securing his services will depend on both financial flexibility and an available roster spot, making this situation one to monitor as the season progresses.