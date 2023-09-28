The Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Phoenix Suns completed a blockbuster Damian Lillard trade on Wednesday that shocked the NBA world when the superstar guard ended up with the Bucks instead of the Miami Heat. After the deal, sources revealed what the final Heat offer was for Lillard before this trade went down.

“For their part, league sources say the Heat were prepared in July and August to offer up to three first-round draft picks — with Tyler Herro going to a third team — and multiple second-rounders and swaps along with expiring contracts and 2022 first-round pick Nikola Jović,” NBA insiders Shams Charania and Sam Amick reported in The Athletic. “But the Blazers were disinterested, with each side developing a level of contentiousness.”

The trade ultimately brought in Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 first-round Bucks pick, and two Bucks pick swaps in 2028 and 2030 for Lillard, Jusuf Nurkić, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson.

Reasonable minds can disagree about which Damian Lillard trade is better.

In the Blazers-Heat deal, the team gets more premium draft picks and cap flexibility. With the deal they took from the Bucks, the team got a valuable player to build around with Scoot Henderson in Deandre Ayton and a valuable veteran in Holiday who they can keep or flip.

The real sticking point seems to be the “level of contentiousness” between the two teams after Lilliard asked out and only wanted to go to Miami. Maybe the Heat thought they had the Blazers over a barrel, and Portland obviously didn’t feel that way and seems to have resented that treatment.

In the end, Lillard should be relatively happy getting to play for titles now with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez, even if Milwaukee is a bit further from South Beach. The Blazers made out, too, getting a solid return for its star, and the Heat are the team that seems to have lost here.