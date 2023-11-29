Don't expect less of Mark Cuban even once the deal to sell the Mavs becomes official. He will still be around to help the team.

A majority share of the Dallas Mavericks ownership is in the process of getting sold to Miriam Adelson and the Adelson family, but that doesn't mean Mavs fans will see less of Mark Cuban. In fact, Cuban will still be seeing the basketball operations of the team. A full control that is (via Marc Stein).

“League sources say he is determined to operate as a very active partner to the Adelsons on the basketball front while happily letting them focus on the pursuit of TV money, real-estate plays for the franchise, their continued efforts to lobby Texas lawmakers to legalize gambling, etc.”

Cuban entered the Mavs scene as an owner at the turn of the millennium, buying a majority share of the team back in 2000 for $285 million. Since then, Dallas has become a perennial playoff contender in the NBA, as the franchise rode on the shoulders of Dirk Nowitzki. The peak of Mark Cuban's tenure as owner of the Mavs remains the team's NBA title run in the 2010-11 season when they took down the Miami Heat triumvirate of LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade in the 2011 NBA Finals.

Although Nowitzki has already retired, the Mavs continue to be a competitive team, now that they are being led on the floor by Luka Doncic.

Behind the scenes, Dallas will soon be officially run by a different majority owner, but that will be mostly on the business side of the franchise. There is no denying that Cuban loves the Mavs, and that remains true even though the team is in the midst of a major development.