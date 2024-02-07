Here's why there's a strong possibility that the Knicks could keep Quentin Grimes on the roster past the trade deadline.

The New York Knicks are in the enviable position of having a core that looks like it's already good enough to compete while having plenty of assets that could help boost their chances of competing for a championship in 2024. To that end, one trade asset the Knicks can dangle is Quentin Grimes, who is reportedly drawing a ton of interest around the league since he's a 3-and-D, low-usage guard who can easily fit on any team.

Alas, it doesn't seem like the Knicks are on the cusp of trading away Grimes, even though they have made him available in trade talks. According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, “momentum has skewed away from the possibility of a Grimes trade” because “not much has enticed New York”. In fact, the Knicks have reportedly rebuffed a trade overture from the Dallas Mavericks.

What would entice the Knicks, one might ask. Katz added that the goal for New York from the beginning wasn't to trade away Quentin Grimes at all costs. The aim for the Knicks is to use Grimes as a trade asset for someone who can be an impact player for them for the long haul, and at this point, it doesn't seem like a deal of that nature is available for them.

Nonetheless, this doesn't mean that the Knicks have decided to keep Grimes off the market. This just means that a trade involving the 23-year old guard might be delayed until the offseason. As per Katz, “they could revisit his trade market this summer, when they are targeting a big move for a star and when Grimes is eligible for a rookie-scale contract extension.”

Given how well the Knicks have been playing as of late, there is no reason for the team to rock the boat if it isn't for someone who can move the needle. Moreover, the Knicks have had trouble with injuries, with Julius Randle on the mend and OG Anunoby, despite recently returning, struggling through physical problems of his own, so keeping Grimes could help give the team some insurance even if head coach Tom Thibodeau has put him in the doghouse.