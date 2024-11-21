Last year, one of the highlights of NBA All-Star weekend was the three-point contest between Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry and New York Liberty WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu. Curry ultimately came away with a narrow victory in what was one of the most highly anticipated events of the weekend, and now, it appears that the league could look to double down on the success, this time with some new faces in the mix.

“Curry and Ionescu are in strong conversations to return in a variation of the shootout, which could include other NBA and WNBA players such as Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, sources said,” reported NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN.

A lot has happened in the nine months since Curry and Ionescu took the floor in Indiana.

As fate would have it, the hometown Indiana Fever would ultimately end up netting the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft, where they selected Clark. Clark went on not only to be the best rookie in the history of the league by a wide margin but also one of its best players overall, leading the Fever to an appearance in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Ionescu recently won her first WNBA championship with a Liberty victory over the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of that series.

Then of course there is the added layer of the Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson dynamic, as the two Splash Brothers are no longer teammates after Thompson left the Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason.

All of these elements could create a bit of a storyline gumbo if this star-studded three-point contest were to come to fruition.

All-Star weekend is slated to take place from February 14-16 in San Francisco at the Chase Center, where Curry's Warriors play their home games.