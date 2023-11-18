Zach LaVine is rumored to be losing faith in the Chicago Bulls roster and head coach Billy Donovan amid the trade rumors

Zach LaVine is a popular trade candidate. He has already been linked to a number of different teams. One potential reason for LaVine's rumored trade desire recently emerged via an article from Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

According to Fischer, “multiple sources” have conveyed that LaVine “does not view this Bulls roster as competitive enough to turn any type of contending corner in the East.”

Additionally, league sources told Yahoo Sports that LaVine is “ready” to play for a new coach. It seems that he is prepared to move on from Billy Donovan.

LaVine isn't guaranteed to be traded. However, reports continue to emerge that hint at his dissatisfaction with the Bulls. A trade may be the best option at this point.

Make no mistake about, LaVine is still a good player as well. Most of the headlines surrounding Zach LaVine in 2023-24 have revolved around trade rumors, and he is struggling this season, but many teams will still be interested in acquiring LaVine.

Zach LaVine's trade value as rumors swirl

2023-24 has been difficult for LaVine so far. He is currently averaging 21.7 points per game on just 40.7 percent field goal and 33 percent three-point shooting. He's also seen a decline in his assists per game as well.

Perhaps the constant rumors are getting to LaVine. He would surely benefit from a change-of-scenery.

There's nothing to suggest that at 28-years old LaVine can't bounce back. After all, this is a player who is shooting over 38 percent from beyond the arc for his career and has averaged over 24 points per contest in each of the past two seasons.

The Bulls are struggling overall, sporting a 4-8 record. When teams don't play well as a unit, it tends to impact individual performances. That may be another reason for LaVine's underperformance.

At this point, it would be surprising if Zach LaVine is not traded.