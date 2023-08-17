Chris Paul has been and will go down as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. While many thought he would finish his career alongside Devin Booker on the Phoenix Suns when he joined the team in 2020, this is no longer the case, as Paul was involved in two massive offseason trades this summer.

At first, the 38-year-old guard was traded to the Washington Wizards in the deal that sent three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to Phoenix. Paul was then traded over a week later from the Wizards to the Golden State Warriors, a deal that sent Jordan Poole and other future assets to Washington.

After battling against them in the Western Conference for years, Paul is now a member of the Warriors and will get the chance to compete for a title alongside the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, three other sure-thing Hall of Famers.

Many are wondering how the veteran guard will fit with Golden State and a definitive answer may come during the team's very first game of the year, as they are set to host the Suns on October 24 as part of the league's opening night. As for Paul's return to Phoenix, this will occur on November 22, as the NBA officially announced their full schedule for the 2023-24 season on Thursday afternoon.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Spending a total of three seasons with the Suns, Paul helped lead the organization to three straight Western Conference Semifinals appearances, including a trip to the NBA Finals in 2021. Unfortunately, Phoenix came up just short of winning their first title in team history that year, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. Over the course of his three seasons with the Suns, Paul averaged 15.1 points and 9.5 assists per game, leading the league in assists during the 2021-22 season.

Now through 18 years in the NBA, Paul has started in all 1,214 games he has played in. That streak could potentially come to an end as he begins the 2023-24 season with the Warriors, as his role on the contending team has not yet been defined.

Head coach Steve Kerr has stated that everything will be figured out in training camp and that the team has not made any decisions regarding what their rotations will look like. As for Paul, he is not too concerned about all of this, as he is just excited to play alongside those he has battled against all of these years.

“I'm excited about Steph, Draymond, Klay, all the different guys, Wigs [Andrew Wiggins],” Paul told ESPN's Jonathan Givony recently. “I'm excited for us to get together and see what it looks like. It's just crazy how life works. But when it comes to basketball, I'm probably closest to my happiest. I'm obviously happiest when I'm with my family, but basketball is my safe haven; it's been that way for a long time.”

The Suns and Warriors met four times during the 2022-23 season, with Phoenix winning three of these matchups. Paul played in two of these games against Golden State, averaging 13.5 points, 10.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.