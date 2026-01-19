On Monday afternoon, the Atlanta Hawks hit the floor at home for an MLK Day game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks were in desperate need of a win, having dropped three straight games leading into this contest, including a blowout loss against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

Instead, Atlanta shot a horrid 1-22 from the three-point line in the first half, and although they came back to make it a close game late, they ultimately fell when CJ McCollum's wild attempt at the basket missed in the final seconds.

You can tell CJ McCollum was not passing this ball and going to shoot the ball no matter what happen smh pic.twitter.com/wWHU4UvbBv — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) January 19, 2026

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, were not thrilled by the attempt from the Hawks' new trade acquisition.

“CJ McCollum ain’t no way yall came back from 20 to blow the last shot like that,” wrote one fan.

“Has a NBA fanbase ever hated a player as quickly as Hawks fans hated CJ McCollum,” wondered another.

Others noted that the Hawks had two hot hands on the floor in Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, neither of whom got the ball on the final possession.

“Why is CJ McCollum getting the final shot over Jalen Johnson or NAW? Brutal ending to a great Hawks comeback,” wrote one fan.

Indeed, Alexander-Walker was the main reason that the Hawks were able to make this a game late, knocking down five three-pointers in the fourth quarter alone on his way to a 32-point afternoon.

However, ultimately, McCollum's miss solidified the Hawks' fourth straight loss, dropping them five games below the .500 mark in the process.

McCollum was recently brought in along with Corey Kispert from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Trae Young, and thus far, the duo has not ingratiated themselves particularly well with the Atlanta fanbase. It remains to be seen whether the Hawks will look to make any further moves ahead of the trade deadline, which is less than a month away.

In any case, Atlanta will next take the court on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.