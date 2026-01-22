Ranger Suarez isn't wasting any time getting acclimated to the Boston atmosphere. The former Philadelphia Phillies star pitcher signed a new deal with the Boston Red Sox. One of the best pitchers in the league, the 2024 All-Star pitcher attended the Boston Celtics' game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

The Boston crowd gave their appreciation for their recent free agent acquisition. When both Suarez and his agent Scott Boras appeared on the jumbotron during the Celtics game, the home crowd gave a warm welcome to the duo.

Ranger Suarez and Scott Boras are at the Celtics game tonight. (🎥 @WEEI)

pic.twitter.com/g5I0FawfzZ — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) January 22, 2026

The Celtics were coming off a tough loss against the Detroit Pistons a few days ago, losing 104-103 to the conference leaders. Against the struggling Pacers, Boston was able to get back on track. Jaylen Brown once again was huge for the Celtics, scoring 30 points on 50% shooting and adding ten rebound and five assists. All five of the Celtics' started scored double digits: Sam Hauser and Neemias Queta had 17 points, Payton Pritchard has 13, and Derrick White had 10 en route to an easy 119-104 win.

The Red Sox are hoping that their 2026 season goes as well as the Celtics have. After another year of missing the postseason, the Red Sox lost a major piece in free agency when third baseman Alex Bregman signed with the Chicago Cubs. They have compensated by signing 1B Willson Contreras this offseason. The Sox also bolstered their pitching depth by signing Suarez (3.20 ERA last season) and former Cy Young candidate Sonny Gray. However, in a highly competitive division, the Sox have their work cut out for them.

The Celtics improved to 27-16 this season and continue to hold the second seed in the Eastern Conference. They will travel to New York on Friday to take on the Brooklyn Nets to kick off a two-game road trip.