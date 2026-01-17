Boston Celtics star Payton Pritchard's status for the team's upcoming game against the Atlanta Hawks is in question.

Pritchard is going through the sixth season of his NBA career with the Celtics. This marks his first as a full-time starter as he's broken out with career high numbers as one of the team's top scorers. Having won Sixth Man of the Year last season, the offensive-minded guard has taken the next step in his game while helping Boston be firmly in the playoff race.

However, he picked up an injury following the Celtics' 119-114 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night. The team revealed in their latest report that he is dealing with left ankle soreness as he is doubtful to play in Boston's encounter with Atlanta.

What's next for Payton Pritchard, Celtics

It's an unfortunate update for the Celtics to get about Payton Pritchard, making it look like he's unlikely to take part in the Hawks matchup. If he can't play, Anfernee Simons would take over the starting spot after coming off a dominant performance against the Heat.

Pritchard has done well in the 40 games he took part in. He is averaging 16.6 points, 5.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. He is shooting 44.7% from the field, including 33.6% from beyond the arc, and 87% from the free-throw line.

Boston has a 25-15 record on the season, sitting at second place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 0.5 games above the New York Knicks and 1.5 games above the Toronto Raptors while trailing the Detroit Pistons by 4.5 games.

The Celtics are in the middle of a three-game road trip as they prepare for their next matchup against the Hawks. After that, they finish their road trip with a duel against the Pistons on Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.