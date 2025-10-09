The Brooklyn Nets' pair of preseason matchups in Macao this weekend mark the NBA's first games in China since 2019. In conjunction with the league's return to the country, the Nets, owned by Taiwanese business magnate Joe Tsai, announced a series of community initiatives. The team will host 13 Brooklyn Basketball youth clinics across Macao and Hong Kong.

Brooklyn also announced its intention to support a basketball court beautification project in Hong Kong.

“Basketball is a global game, and the NBA China Games provides a unique opportunity to strengthen our connection with fans around the world,” said Marissa Shorenstein, Chief External Affairs Officer, Brooklyn Sports &. Entertainment. “Through our Brooklyn Basketball youth clinics, we are proud to share our values and expertise with young athletes in the region, while the intent to refurbish local basketball courts reflects our commitment to leaving a meaningful and lasting impact in the community wherever we go.”

The youth clinics will take place at multiple venues in the Macao and Hong Kong communities. They will include the first-ever NBA House at the Venetian in Macao. The house will be an interactive fan event and immersive basketball experience celebrating the convergence of the game, music, fashion and technology.

BSE Global’s flagship youth basketball program, Brooklyn Basketball, will run the clinics. The program was created “to establish a community-first basketball experience dedicated to nurturing young basketball players and enthusiasts to unlock their full potential on and off the court.”

Young athletes will work directly with Brooklyn Basketball clinicians through skill development, on-court training, and teamwork exercises. Additionally, BSE Global is seeking opportunities to revitalize basketball courts in Hong Kong. BSE will fund the initiative as part of its ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts to invest in the well-being of the communities it serves.

The Nets will continue their preseason in Macao this weekend with a pair of matchups against the Phoenix Suns on Friday and Sunday at The Venetian Arena.