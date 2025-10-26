On Sunday, the Brooklyn Nets dropped to 0-3 on the young 2025-26 NBA season with a narrow home loss against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. The Nets found themselves down 21 points at halftime and showed impressive resiliency in fighting back to make things interesting down the stretch, but ultimately, they weren't able to make quite enough plays in crunch time to get their first win of the season.

It was an impressive performance for Nets guard Cam Thomas, who scored 40 points in the loss, including an array of difficult shots.

Arguably his best shot of the night occurred in the fourth quarter in an isolation situation against Spurs wing Devin Vassell, with Thomas hitting a couple of crossovers and then stepping back for a deep corner three that found the bottom of the net at an impossible angle.

Still trying to figure out how Cam Thomas made this SHOT from the corner 👀pic.twitter.com/CASSlYJiYm https://t.co/xsDaqj6VKg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 26, 2025

It was a good reminder of what an elite shotmaker Thomas can be when he has it going, which he certainly did on Sunday in San Antonio. Thomas will likely have a lot of scoring outbursts like this over the course of this season as one of the go-to options on this Nets team.

An interesting Nets team

Over the summer, the Brooklyn Nets ended up using all five of their first round picks on rookies in the 2025 NBA Draft class as opposed to trading one or multiple of those selections, as many expected them to do. This being the case, the Nets are fully in a rebuilding era as they look to work toward their first run of success in the post-Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era.

The Nets also traded wing Cam Johnson to the Denver Nuggets for former NBA champion Michael Porter Jr., whom they hope will be able to provide a veteran presence to one of the youngest locker rooms in the NBA.

Meanwhile, Thomas will have plenty of opportunities to get his shot attempts up this season on a Nets team that figures to be among the worst in the association.