Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas is set to return from an extended absence on Sunday against the Orlando Magic. The 23-year-old has been sidelined for the last month by a hamstring strain.

Thomas was off to a career-best start while emerging as the Nets' No. 1 offensive option before suffering the injury. Over 17 appearances, he averaged 24.7 points and 3.4 assists per game on 46/39/87 shooting splits, all career highs. He improved his efficiency, a main criticism of his game early in his career, posting a career-high 60.6 true shooting percentage, over three points above the league average despite attempting 17.5 shots per game.

The Nets rank 29th in offense over their last 13 games with Thomas sidelined. They've averaged 103.2 points (30th) on 43.4 percent shooting (27th) from the field and 35 percent from three (21st).

Nets receiving injury reinforcements for Magic matchup

Brooklyn will also welcome back Cam Johnson (left hip contusion) and Ben Simmons (lower back injury management) against Orlando after both players missed Friday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Nets scored a season-low 87 points while shooting 35-of-90 (39 percent) from the field and 12-of-41 (29 percent) from three during the defeat.

Johnson is having the best season of his career while stepping into an expanded role following Mikal Bridges' departure. The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter has averaged 19.5 points per game on 49/43/89 shooting splits. He ranks fourth in three-point percentage among 40 players attempting seven or more per game, trailing only Norman Powell, Zach LaVine and Kyrie Irving.

Simmons has ramped up his aggressiveness since stepping in as the Nets' starting point guard after the team traded Dennis Schroder. Over his last five appearances, the three-time All-Star has averaged 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 4.8 turnovers while attempting 7.6 field goals per game.

Ziaire Williams and Trendon Watford will remain sidelined for the Orlando matchup. Williams has been out since Dec. 1 with a left knee sprain, while Watford has missed Brooklyn's last five games with a left hamstring strain.