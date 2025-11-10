New England Patriots veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs has seen it all. Ever since entering the NFL in 2015, he has experienced a lot of ups and downs, and here he is today, still playing the game he loves at a high level.

That's why when a teammate is going through something, Diggs knows exactly what to do.

Patriots rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson had a breakout performance in their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, 28-23. He finished with career-highs of 14 carries and 147 rushing yards, highlighted by two touchdowns.

Henderson, drafted by New England as the 38th overall pick, had been struggling in his maiden campaign. According to a report from ESPN's Mike Reiss, the 31-year-old Diggs gave a pep talk to the 23-year-old Henderson at halftime. It proved to be effective.

“He (Diggs) keeps me motivated. He really does. He's such a great leader on the field. He gets all the guys going. He is always in my ear, but he keeps me motivated,” said Henderson.

Henderson became the first player in team history to record two rushing touchdowns of more than 50 yards each in the same game. Before Week 10, he had only tallied 283 rushing yards and one touchdown on 67 carries.

Diggs acknowledged that he is “definitely hard” on his teammate because he sees “so much potential.”

“I've been around some great backs in my career, and I was telling him, ‘Those great backs don't get tackled, and I want to see you score.' So him coming out there and busting two of them, it's good to be hard on people, I guess,” said Diggs.

The four-time Pro Bowler signed a three-year, $63.5 million contract with the Patriots in the offseason, as the team wanted to add more seasoned leadership. Clearly, Diggs has embraced the role.