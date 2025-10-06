Egor Demin was penciled in as the Brooklyn Nets' starting point guard entering the 2025-26 campaign. However, General Manager Sean Marks revealed at media day that Demin is dealing with a plantar fascia tear. While Marks said the team expects the No. 8 pick to be ready for the regular season, the rookie was unable to participate in contact drills at the start of training camp.

With the Nets' first game just over two weeks away, that remains the case.

“Yeah, [still no contact]. Progressing as we expect. Nothing unexpected. He's getting closer every day,” head coach Jordi Fernandez said of Demin on Saturday. “You see him on the bench supporting his teammates. I think that tells you how his engagement is. He supports his teammates… Obviously, he would wanna be on the court, but he's on his way, so we're not really concerned. He'll be on the court soon, and him getting to be there for his teammates and do whatever he can, which right now is bring positive energy, I think that he's done a great job.”

Demin told reporters at media day that he was “assuming the injury is not a big deal.” The ailment became an issue for the Russian floor general sometime after Summer League, which ended in late July. The healing timeline for a plantar fascia tear can range from several weeks to several months, depending on its severity.

With Demin sidelined, fellow rookies Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf are battling for Brooklyn's starting point guard reps. Saraf appears to be winning the competition. The Israeli floor general earned the starting nod during the Nets' preseason opener on Saturday.

Saraf played 18 minutes during a 123-88 win over Hapoel Jerusalem, posting nine points on 4-of-6 shooting with six assists and one turnover while finishing a team-best +25. Traore also played 18 minutes during the win. He finished with seven points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field and 1-of-3 from three with two assists and one turnover.

Kobe Bufkin can also play point guard if called upon. The trade acquisition played primarily off the ball on Saturday. Bufkin posted eight points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 from three with four rebounds, one assist, and two turnovers in 11 minutes.

The Nets' next game action will come this weekend in Macao, China, during a pair of matchups with the Phoenix Suns.