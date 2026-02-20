Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee discussed LaMelo Ball's recent car accident ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Houston Rockets. Fortunately, Ball and no one else were reportedly injured in the car accident, which was what was most important to the Hornets' head coach.

Lee addressed Ball's car accident during his pregame media availability.

“The first thing when you hear about any type of accident is you hope all parties involved are okay, they're healthy and safe,” Lee said. “So, he was able to come in today feeling good, ready to go, and he'll be ready to play tonight.”

Video of the car accident surfaced on social media on Wednesday. LaMelo Ball is expected to start for Charles Lee and the Hornets in Thursday's game.

New video of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball's car accident

After the initial footage, a new video of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball's car accident showed him crashing into another vehicle heading in the opposite direction, from a different angle. Ball swerves slightly towards his left into the opposing lane when he side swipes another car.

The new video offers a closer look at the impact of Ball crashing into oncoming traffic in downtown Charlotte.

Lamelo Ball SWERVED into oncoming traffic 🤔 pic.twitter.com/iGl9rsEu92 — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) February 19, 2026

Ball and the Hornets entered the All-Star break winning nine of their last 10 games to improve to 26-29, which is the ninth-best record in the Eastern Conference standings. Ball has scored 20+ points in four of his last five appearances, including a 24-point performance in the Hornets' 110-107 win against the Hawks, which snapped a nine-game win streak.