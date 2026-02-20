The Phoenix Suns were hoping to start the second half of the season on a high note, but those plans hit a major snag Thursday night.

Devin Booker, the heartbeat of the Suns' offense, exited early during a high-stakes Western Conference showdown against the San Antonio Spurs. The team later confirmed that the five-time All-Star would not return due to right hip soreness, leaving a massive void in the lineup.

Before the injury cut his night short, the Phoenix Suns guard was trying to find his rhythm after the All-Star break. Booker checked out, having played just 9 minutes, finishing with five points and 1 rebound. He struggled to find his stroke from deep, going 0-of-2 from beyond the arc, but he was active at the rim and the charity stripe to keep the Suns competitive early on.

Coming off the break, the Suns (32-24) are locked in a tight race to avoid the Play-In Tournament. Facing a red-hot San Antonio Spurs team that entered the night on a seven-game winning streak, the Suns were already shorthanded with Dillon Brooks serving a one-game suspension.

With Booker sidelined, the burden shifted heavily to Jalen Green and Mark Williams. The Spurs took full advantage of Booker's absence, fueled by dominant performances from Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, and Devin Vassell, all posting 20+ points going into the third quarter. The Spurs are pulling away with an 89-63 lead at the Moody Center in the third quarter.

The focus now shifts to the severity of Booker’s hip issue. He has already dealt with right ankle injury management throughout February, and any extended absence from the Suns' leading scorer, who averages 25.2 points per game, could be catastrophic for their seeding hopes.

The Suns return to action quickly, and the Valley will be holding its breath for an update on their superstar’s status.