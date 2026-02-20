Jaden Ivey has only been with the Chicago Bulls for two weeks. He arrived in Chicago as part of the trade that sent Kevin Huerter to the Detroit Pistons. So far, Ivey has played in four games.

However, he didn't play a single minute in the first half of the Bulls' post-All-Star break game on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors, per Elias Schuster of Sports Illustrated. A decision that has left some fans puzzled.

“And yet not surprising because, what makes sense in this franchise ?”@FrenchBullsFan_ posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Another user felt that it wasn't necessarily surprising, considering the overload of guards.

“It's a tough lineup to crack.” @BabooBott678 posted on social media.

Ivey has averaged 28.5 minutes per game with the Bulls so far. He is also averaging 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Ivey's last game was against the Boston Celtics on Feb. 11. He played 29 minutes and scored 10 points as the Bulls lost 124-105.

He was in the starting rotation in his first game with the Bulls on Feb. 5 against the Denver Nuggets. In that game, he scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds, and played 30 minutes as Chicago lost 136-120.

Ivey is coming off four seasons with the Detroit Pistons. He arrived in Chicago just when he was starting to progress. After all, he was coming off a recent knee surgery and seeing his minutes dwindle.

After this season, Ivey is slated to become a restricted free agent. Altogether, he has a chance to prove his worthiness. Plus, Chicago has the power to match any offer another team may have or offer him a deal of its own.