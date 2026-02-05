Recently, the Charlotte Hornets decided to shake things up by trading for Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, as reported by Shams Charania of ESPN. The move comes amid Charlotte's seven-game winning streak, which has vaulted them up the Eastern Conference standings and near the postseason line.

Now, more information is coming to light about White's injury status moving forward the rest of the season.

“Jeff Peterson said Coby White is battling some calf issues and sounds like #Hornets will hold him out until after All-Star break to be cautious,” reported Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer on X, formerly Twitter.

White has been dealing with injury issues all year, having missed the opening chunk of the season for the Bulls. However, when he's on the court, White is a talented scorer, now playing in the same state where he played his college basketball for North Carolina.

As previously mentioned, the Hornets have been on a tear recently, with rookie Kon Knueppel continuing to impress and LaMelo Ball finding ways to stay on the floor despite injury troubles of his own.

White gives the Hornets another ball handler for when Ball is off the floor as well as a secondary shot creator when he's on it, and although he likely won't do much to solve Charlotte's defensive issues, he should bring a steady veteran presence to help stabilize the offense and create his own offense.

He also still is theoretically just entering the prime years of his career at 25 years of age, making him a good fit for the young Hornets' timeline moving forward.

Unfortunately, Hornets fans will just have to wait a little bit before they can see him in action.

In any case, the Hornets are next slated to take the floor on Thursday night for a road game against the Houston Rockets.