The Charlotte Hornets’ current win streak hit three games following their 130-93 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. With the win, the Hornets improved to 19-28, and it was rising star Brandon Miller who led the way for the Hornets with a game-high 30 points. Following the win, Miller spoke about the recent success the Hornets have had, as per Hornets Reddit.

“I feel great, my confidence level is high. I take my hat off to my teammates every night, because without them I wouldn’t have games like this, without their trust,” Miller said. “So as long as I keep trusting them, we’re gonna keep pushing these wins to the city of Charlotte.”

In addition to his 30 points, Brandon Miller added eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in the Hornets’ win against the 76ers. He shot 9-of-11 (81.8 percent) from the field, 6-of-8 (75 percent) from the 3-point line and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in a little over 27 minutes.

Last season, the Hornets won a total of 19 games. They’ve already reached that win total with a little more than half the season left to play. Over the last 15 games, the Hornets have been No. 1 in the league in offensive rating, No. 1 in second chance points, No. 1 in 3-point percentage, No. 2 in rebound percentage and No. 4 in net rating, as per The Lead.

And a big reason why they’ve been winning is the play of Miller. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, he’s bounced back from a shoulder injury that prematurely ended his season last year.

Coming into Monday’s game, Miller had appeared in 29 games, at a little over 30 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 20.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 42.4 percent shooting from the field, 35.8 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 85 percent shooting from the free-throw line.