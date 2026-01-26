The Charlotte Hornets took the Philadelphia 76ers to the woodshed on Monday.

Entering the rescheduled contest at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, LaMelo Ball and the Hornets wanted to extend their winning streak to three games, and it became apparent early that they were going to get that mission done.

After outscoring Philly by six points in the first quarter, Charlotte turned the heat up in the second period and dropped 41 points in the frame while allowing just 22 points to the undermanned Sixers.

It got worse for the visiting team in the third quarter, where the 76ers coughed up just 15 points, as Charlotte continued to pour it on with 40 points in the period.

The Hornets currently hold a 109-59 lead over the 76ers 👀 pic.twitter.com/CdAz9tdKQh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 26, 2026

So, in just a matter of two weeks, the Hornets have managed to lead a game by at least 49 points twice — a feat they had done just before once since 1996, as pointed out by Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

Earlier this month, the Hornets pummeled the Utah Jazz in a 150-95 victory at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, with Charlotte making it rain on offense. In that game, Charlotte hit 52 percent of its attempts from the field and went 24-for-59 from behind the arc.

This time around, the Hornets shot 55 percent from the floor and drained 17 of their 42 attempts from deep on their way to a 130-93 win.

Eight players scored at least 10 points for the Hornets, led by Brandon Miller, who torched the 76ers with 30 points on 9-for-12 shooting.

The 76ers did not have forward Paul George and center Joel Embiid against the Hornets because of their knee issues, but even then, the kind of beating they suffered at the hands of the 76ers was beyond usual for a blowout game in the NBA.

With their latest win, the Hornets improved to 19-28. They will look to sustain their form and stretch their winning streak to four games on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum in Memphis.

The 76ers, on the other hand, dropped tp 24-21. Up next for them is a home game at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Tuesday versus the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks.