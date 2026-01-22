Even before the season began, many believed that the Charlotte Hornets would be one of the more thrilling teams to watch despite their streak of losing records.

The Hornets have proven that, with LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Brandon Miller leading the crew. The young trio has electrified the fans with aerial displays and high-octane plays.

Against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Ball and Miller connected for another jaw-dropping highlight. In the third quarter, the Hornets went on the break, wherein Ball found a cutting Miller, who then went up for the huge throwdown.

Brandon Miller THROWING IT DOWN like he's on a trampoline 👀 He's got 17 of his 19 points in the 3rd quarter for the Hornets!pic.twitter.com/V8aJT5Gci5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 22, 2026

Get that guy who leaped from the bench a salary increase.

Fans also appreciated Miller's rim attack.

“What a slam! Miller's heating up,” said @kickzonX.

“They just cleared the way. Nobody wanted to be a poster,” commented @MildlyRelatabl.

“Miller is still so young, he's a pure scorer,” added @GoofyGiraffes_.

Article Continues Below

“Brandon really out here making waves, got the Hornets back in it,” wrote @phynxonchain.

“Hornets gotta keep feeding him,” suggested @H_Nhungg96.

“Miller Time just got vertical,” posted @SiriOnchainX.

The 23-year-old Miller has repeatedly shown that he has the hops. He has collected several posters along the way, and some believe that he would do well if he joined the Slam Dunk Contest.

Miller scored 17 points in the third quarter against the Cavaliers, but his effort was not enough, as they bowed, 94-87.

He finished with 24 points, four rebounds, and two steals. The Hornets fell to 16-28, including 5-5 in their last 10 games.

They will return to action on Thursday against the Orlando Magic.